Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military force, were among those killed in an attack on Baghdad’s airport early Friday, Iraqi state TV reported.

State television reported Soleimani’s death in a breaking news alert, citing sources from the Hashed, which is dominated by Shiite-majority factions close to Tehran.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias.

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, targeting a Hashed military convoy, the Iraqi military said.

Reports say US Marines have captured and arrested Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais Khazali and head of the Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri in the al-Jadriyah area of Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya citing sources.

In Washington, US officials told Reuters strikes have been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, declined to give any further details.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 04:55 - GMT 01:55