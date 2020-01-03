Iran’s top security body said on Friday the United States would be held accountable for killing Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, saying Washington’s action was its worst mistake in the region, Iranian media reported.

“The US regime will be responsible for the consequences of this criminal adventurism,” the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement carried by media outlets.

“This was the biggest US strategic blunder in the West Asia region, and America will not easily escape its consequences.”

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei said the killing of Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, vowing “severe revenge” and that Soleimani’s work will continue on.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that theIranian commander killed in a US airstrike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 18:57 - GMT 15:57