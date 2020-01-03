Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei said the assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, state television reported.
“All Enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by TV, in which he called for three days of national mourning.
