Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei said the assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, state television reported.



“All Enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by TV, in which he called for three days of national mourning.

Khamenei also vowed “severe revenge” and that Soleimani’s work will continue on.

“Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years,” Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

“With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs’ in last night’s incident.”



Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a "resistance" front.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 09:36 - GMT 06:36