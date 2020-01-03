A commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force called its fighters to be on alert Friday following a US strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani.

“All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us,” said Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Iran-backed Iraqi militia, in a handwritten note seen by AFP.



Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 10:54 - GMT 07:54