Iraqi President Barham Salih called on Friday for restraint after the deadly US strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

He said Iraq must avoid the tragedies of armed conflict that have plagued it for over four decades.

-Developing

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38