Populist Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr mourned on Friday the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leaders in a US air strike in Baghdad and said his militias were ready to defend Iraq.
“As the patron of the patriotic Iraqi resistance I give the order for all mujahideen, especially the Mehdi Army, Promised Day Brigade, and all patriotic and disciplined groups to be ready to protect Iraq,” he said in a statement.
Sadr, who positions himself as a nationalist rejecting both US and Iranian interference in Iraq, called on all sides to behave with “wisdom and shrewdness” however.
