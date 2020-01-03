Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday the “assassination” of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US air strike in Baghdad.SHOW MORE
