Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shiite militia group would continue the path of Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a US air strike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.

Nasrallah said the United States would not be able to achieve its goals with this “big crime” and just punishment was the responsibility of all fighters, Al Manar reported.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 11:28 - GMT 08:28