Syria strongly condemns the “treacherous, criminal American aggression” that led to the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying on Friday.
The source said the attack constituted a “serious escalation” and reaffirmed US responsibility for instability in Iraq, according to SANA.
