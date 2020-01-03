Syria strongly condemns the “treacherous, criminal American aggression” that led to the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying on Friday.



The source said the attack constituted a “serious escalation” and reaffirmed US responsibility for instability in Iraq, according to SANA.



Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 10:39 - GMT 07:39