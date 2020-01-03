Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran to protest against American “crimes,” an AFP correspondent reported, after US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad Friday.

Chanting “Death to America” and holding up posters of the slain commander, Qasem Soleimani, the demonstrators filled streets for several blocks in central Tehran after Friday prayers.



Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 14:19 - GMT 11:19