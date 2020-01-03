Turkish private aircraft operator MNG Jet said on Friday that its planes were used illegally in the escape from Japan of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding it had filed a criminal complaint.



In a statement, the jet operator said one of its employees admitted having falsified the records to exclude Ghosn's name from official documentation without the knowledge the company.



