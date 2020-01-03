It has now emerged the leader of one of the Iran-backed para military groups that laid siege to the US embassy in Baghdad, had at one time been a guest to the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency.
The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists – Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali – and abetted by Iranian proxies – Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy. pic.twitter.com/2QfGGrfmDd— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 31, 2019
As head of the Badr Organization, which works within Iraq’s state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), al-Amiri exerts great influence. The ease with which the protesters passed through the high security ‘Green Zone’ in Baghdad to reach the US embassy has been commented on as well as raised eyebrows among US officials.
Iranian Militia Leader Hadi al-Amiri was a guest at the Obama White House in 2011— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 1, 2020
Obama sent Iran $1.7B in cash
And now, al-Amiri just led the charge against the US Embassy
This would have been the foreign policy of a Clinton Administration too
America dodged a bullet in 2016
How are we doing?