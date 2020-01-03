The United States has announced it will designate Iraqi militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haqq, also known as AAH, as a foreign terrorist entity in addition to the group’s leaders Qais and Laith al-Khazali, according to a statement by the US State Department.SHOW MORE
