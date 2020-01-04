Several rockets fell on Saturday near the United States embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said, adding that there were no deaths.

The rockets fell inside the Green Zone’s Celebrations Square, near the US embassy.

Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in the area hosting both diplomats and troops, according to sources.

In another incident, a mortar fell in Baghdad’s Jadriya neighborhood wounding five people.

“Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come,” the military said in a statement.

First pictures showed the damage caused by the rockets.

A car damaged inside the Green Zone. (Screengrab)

Damages from the rocket which fell inside the Green Zone. (Screen grab)

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23