US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight extremists have scaled back operations, a US defense official told AFP Saturday, a day after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

“We will conduct limited anti-(ISIS) operations with our security partners where it mutually supports our force protection efforts," the official said.

“We have increased security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops,” the official added.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49