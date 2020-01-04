Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is awaiting an order from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to respond to the US for killing top military commander Qassem Soleimani, a senior IRGC commander said on Saturday.

“As soon as” an order from Khamenei is received, the IRGC will respond to the US with “full force,” the semi-official Fars news agency cited IRGC deputy commander Admiral Ali Fadavi as saying.

Soleimani was killed on Friday by a US airstrike in Baghdad, the IRGC confirmed in a statement.

“Killing our loved ones by targeting their vehicle in the dark night was a cowardly move for which America will certainly receive a tough response,” Fadavi said.

He added that avenging Soleimani’s death is not exclusive to Iran and includes all members of the Resistance Front.

The Resistance Front, or Axis, is a term used by Iran to refer to its allies and proxies in the region.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08