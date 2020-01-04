Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi declared on Saturday three days of national mourning for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and others killed in a US air strike in Baghdad.
“Prime Minister and Commander in Chief Adel Abdul Mahdi orders the deceleration of national mourning for the souls of the martyrs for three days as of Saturday," his office said in a statement.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?