Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia warned on Saturday Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.



“Security forces must stay clear of American bases by a distance not less and a thousand meters starting Sunday evening,” al-Mayadeen quoted the militia as saying.

In a related development, several rockets fell on Saturday near the United States embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

In another incident, two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq's Balad air base, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, which houses US forces

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 22:19 - GMT 19:19