Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia warned on Saturday Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.
“Security forces must stay clear of American bases by a distance not less and a thousand meters starting Sunday evening,” al-Mayadeen quoted the militia as saying.
