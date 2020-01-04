US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi on Friday and they agreed on the need to lower tensions in Iraq and the region in the wake of a US airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful general, the US State Department said.

“The secretary expressed his appreciation for al-Halbousi’s continued partnership with the United States,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “Secretary Pompeo and Speaker al-Halbousi agreed on the importance of reducing tensions in Iraq and the region.”

In another development, the US State Department announced it will designate Iraqi militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haqq, also known as AAH, as a foreign terrorist entity in addition to the group’s leaders Qais and Laith al-Khazali.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 23:03 - GMT 20:03