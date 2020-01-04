Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in an unannounced visit to Tehran on Saturday, according to state media reports.

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region, including the killing of the former commander of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

The US killed Soleimani in an overnight attack in Baghdad, Iraq authorized by US President Donald Trump. A senior Trump administration official said Soleimani had been planning imminent attacks on US personnel in the Middle East.

Al-Thani will also meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, ISNA said.



Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15