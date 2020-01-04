A new US air strike targeted a commander in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias early Saturday, state television reported, a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

The channel said the strike took place north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad but did not name the targeted figure.

A police source told AFP that bombardment there hit a Hashed convoy and left “dead and wounded,” without providing a specific toll.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 02:38 - GMT 23:38