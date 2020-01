The body of Iranian IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in Iraq in a US military strike has been returned to Iran, state-owned TV IRIB reports.

Soleimani’s body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran, the TV reported on Sunday.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 07:30 - GMT 04:30