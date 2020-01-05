A former chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the Israeli city of Haifa and Israeli military centers would be included in Tehran’s retaliation over the killing of Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran’s revenge against America for the assassination of Soleimani will be severe... Haifa and Israeli military centers will be included in the retaliation,” Mohsen Rezaei said in a televised speech to a gathering of mourners in Tehran.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any US assets in response to Friday’s US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Israel’s prime minister defended the US decision to launch an airstrike on Friday that killed Soleimani and the Israeli military was put on high alert.

