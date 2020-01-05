A former chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the Israeli city of Haifa and Israeli military centers would be included in Tehran’s retaliation over the killing of Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani.SHOW MORE
