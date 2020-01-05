Iran summoned the Swiss envoy representing US interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest against President Donald Trump saying Washington would target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation to the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Trump wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday that “if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites”, including Iranian culture, that he said would be hit hard.
