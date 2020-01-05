Iraq’s foreign ministry has lodged official complaints with the United Nations Secretary-General and Security Council over US air strikes on Iraqi soil that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and several Iraqi militia leaders.

The complaint is about “American attacks and aggression on Iraqi military positions and the assassination of Iraqi and allied high level military commanders on Iraqi soil,” the ministry said in a statement.



It described the attacks as “a dangerous breach of Iraqi sovereignty and of the terms of US presence in Iraq.”

