Iraq’s foreign ministry summoned the US Ambassador to Iraq on Sunday over “violation of sovereignty,” it said in a statement.

The foreign ministry denounced the US airstrikes in Iraq as a blatant violation of sovereignty and a breach of agreement with the US-led coalition.

It added that Iraq soil should not be used to attack neighboring countries.

A US drone strike killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

Several rockets fell on Saturday near the United States embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08