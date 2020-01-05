Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi called the killing of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes a “political assassination,” during remarks to Iraq’s parliament on Sunday.

Mahdi said he was scheduled to meet with Soleimani the morning he was killed.

Mahdi recommended that Iraqi parliament take urgent measures to end presence of foreign troops in the country, and that it was in the interest of both the US and Iraq.

He also said the Iraqi government did not give legitimacy to the militia attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

Mahdi said the slain Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes played a large role in controlling militias and preventing them from committing abuses.

He added the US told the Iraqi government that Israel was behind some attacks on militia munition warehouses in 2019.

Iraq’s parliament started its extraordinary session on Sunday, with lawmakers saying they would use the special session to push for a vote on a resolution requiring the government to tell Washington to withdraw US troops from the country.

