The military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told CNN on Sunday that Iran’s response to the US killing of IRGC leader Qassem Soleimani will be a military one.

In an interview with CNN, Hossein Dehgan said: “The response for sure will be military and against military sites.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Sunday that the Islamic Republic does not want war, something that Dehgan reiterated.

“The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted. Afterward, they should not seek a new cycle,” he told CNN.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any US assets in response to Friday’s US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50