Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East.



Referring to the date of Soleimani’s killing in a US air strike in Baghdad, Nasrallah said it was a “date separating two phases in the region ... it is the start of a new phase and new history not just for Iran or Iraq but the whole region.”



He was speaking at the start of a rally in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut to commemorate Soleimani.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 16:27 - GMT 13:27