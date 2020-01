Lebanese Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, arrived at slain IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani’s house in Tehran on Sunday to pay respects, the Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Fars also posted a video on its Twitter account showing the arrival of Qassem.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite IRGC - Quds Force, was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

Social media users have also been circulating a photo of Soleimani kissing the forehead of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Being circulated now by Hezbollah supporters on social media pic.twitter.com/4vDXSdx0vm — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) January 5, 2020

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 12:41 - GMT 09:41