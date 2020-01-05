Several people have been killed and wounded after the targeting of a Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militias’ military site near the Syrian border town of al-Bukamal, Al Arabiya sources have confirmed.

Several sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that a convoy of at least 20 vehicles belonging to pro-Iranian militias made cross the Iraqi-Syrian border as a response to the attack near al-Bukamal, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Erbil.

The incident comes after a spate of mortar attacks hit bases in northern Iraq on Saturday.



Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 23:59 - GMT 20:59