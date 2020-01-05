The eulogist at the funeral procession of prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iran put an 80-million-dollar prize on US President Donald Trump’s head on live state TV.

“We are 80 million Iranians, if each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount,” he said, addressing a large crowd in Iran’s north-eastern city of Mashhad.

The funeral procession was being broadcast live on Iran’s Channel One as the eulogist made his proposal.

Soleimani, who headed Iran’s elite Quds Force - the overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

The deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was also killed in the attack.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, as well as several senior IRGC commanders, have vowed revenge against the US.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 17:57 - GMT 14:57