The Taliban has condemned the killing of prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a statement on Sunday, warning about the consequences, Iranian state media reported.

The Taliban described Soleimani’s killing as “American adventurism.”

“The Taliban statement expressed deep regret over the martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani in the attack by the savage American forces,” the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

“We ask God to grant this great warrior paradise and to grant his family patience,” said the Taliban statement.

Soleimani, who headed Iran’s elite Quds Force - the overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

The deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was also killed in the attack.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, as well as several senior IRGC commanders, have vowed revenge.

