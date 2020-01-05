US President Donald Trump warned in a tweet on Sunday that he will hit Iran ‘harder than they have ever been hit’ if the US was attacked.

“If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!” he said.

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! https://t.co/qI5RfWsSCH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

In another tweet, Trump bragged about the US military equipment, saying he wouldn’t hesitate to use them if any US base or personnel were attacked.

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!” the tweet said.

