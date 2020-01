The deputy leader of Lebanese Hezbollah says the United States carried out a “very stupid act” by killing Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani.

Sheikh Naim Kassem made his comments on Sunday after paying a visit to the Iranian embassy in Beirut where he paid condolences. He said the attack will make Tehran and its allies stronger.

Kassem told reporters “now we have more responsibilities” adding that the United States will discover that “its calculations” were wrong.

Heazbollah is a close ally of Iran’s and considered part of a regional Iranian-backed alliance of proxy militias.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 15:10 - GMT 12:10