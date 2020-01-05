The US-led coalition battling ISIS in Iraq and Syria said on Sunday it has halted most of its operations against the militants for now to focus on protecting coalition forces and bases, amid soaring tensions with Iran.

A spokesman stressed that the US-led coalition could still carry out some operations and would act in self-defense against the militants.

In a related development, Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution on Sunday that said the government has to work on ending all foreign troop presence in Iraq, and also asked the government to cancel a request for assistance from the US-led coalition.

The Iraqi parliamentary session was called after a US drone strike on Friday on a convoy at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 18:31 - GMT 15:31