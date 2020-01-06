Iran’s announcement that it will abandon limitations on enriching uranium is concerning and Britain is urgently speaking to parties about the next steps to take, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The spokesman also said there were international conventions in place to prevent the destruction of cultural heritage after US president Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites, including targets important to Iranian culture, if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.
