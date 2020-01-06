French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that he had spoken by phone with Iraq’s prime minister, and stressed the importance of allowing the international coalition to fight against ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s office had said earlier on Sunday that Mahdi told Le Drian in a phone call that officials were currently working on implementing the Iraq parliament’s resolution on expelling foreign troops.

The United States was disappointed in the decision by Iraq’s parliament on Sunday to recommend that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader, the State Department said.

Earlier on Sunday, the US-led coalition battling ISIS in Iraq and Syria said it has halted most of its operations against the militants for now to focus on protecting coalition forces and bases, amid soaring tensions with Iran.

