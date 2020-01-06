The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas attended the funeral of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on Monday.

Ismail Haniyeh addressed Iranian mourners and described Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq on Friday, as “the martyr of Jerusalem.”

Haniyeh vowed that Palestinian militant groups including Hamas, which currently controls Gaza, will walk Soleimani’s way “to confront the Zionist project and the American influence.”

Haniyeh’s visit to Iran was surprising. In December, Egypt allowed him to travel for his first regional tour since his 2017 election into the Hamas leadership on the condition that he not visit Iran, according to Arab and Israel media reports.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended the funeral, praying and weeping over Soleimani’s casket.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30