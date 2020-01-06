The UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday it will inform its member states as appropriate on any developments in Iran after Tehran’s latest announcement on walking away reversibly from its deal with major powers.
“IAEA inspectors continue to carry out verification and monitoring activities in the country,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
“The IAEA will keep its member states informed of any developments in this regard in a timely manner as appropriate,” it added.
