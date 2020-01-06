An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a US airstrike in Baghdad vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying.

Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani mounted Sunday with Iraq’s parliament calling for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

“We promise to continue martyr Soleimani’s path with the same force...and the only compensation for us would be to remove America from the region,” state radio quoted Esmail Qaani as saying ahead of Soleimani’s funeral in the capital, Tehran.

The three developments could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place.

Adding to the tensions, President Donald Trump threatened to demand billions of dollars in compensation from Iraq or impose “sanctions like they’ve never seen before” if it goes through with expelling US troops.

Ghaani made his remarks in an interview with Iranian state television aired Monday.

Ghaani said: “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken.”

