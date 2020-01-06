Popular Mobilization Unit Commander Qais al-Khazali says Russia and China can replace US military support and advice in Iraq.

In a recorded video published on his YouTube channel, the Iran-backed militia leader said that “the Iraqi government can provide military support and advice without depending on other sources. There are many sources, like Russia and China and other countries.”

His speech came after the Iraqi parliament called for the expulsion of US troops from the country Sunday in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general, something which Khazali described as “the most important resolution the Iraqi parliament’s history.”

Khazali also threatened US troops in Iraq with death and injury. Sending a message to the US congress, he said: “The President of your administration … will only cause your soldiers more death and injury, after he promised to return them home safely.”

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15