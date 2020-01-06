Iraqi President Barham Salih offered his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani on Sunday and urged self restraint, his office said in a statement.

“The president stressed the importance of self restraint and wisdom in this critical time in order to contain the current crisis, protect the security and stability of the region, the sovereignty of its nations, and banish the specter of war and violence,” his office said in a read out of a phone call.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq’s Parliament called for the expulsion of US troops from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed Soleimani.

Lawmakers approved a resolution asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent forces to Iraq more than four years ago to help in the fight against ISIS.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 23:07 - GMT 20:07