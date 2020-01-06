Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone talks with Turkish national intelligence chief and chief of Iran’s general staff, local news agencies reported citing the Russian defense ministry.



Shoigu and Head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan discussed possible joint actions to reduce tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed a senior Iranian military commander in Iraq on Friday, Interfax quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying.

Tensions in the region have been high in the wake of the US attack that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Iran responded with a threat to seek revenge on America, and the US responded by targeting 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any US assets.

