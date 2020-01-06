The daughter of the slain commander of Iran’s Quds Force told a huge crowd on Monday at his funeral ceremony in Tehran that the United States and its ally Israel faced a “dark day” for his death.



“Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” Zeinab Soleimani said in an address broadcast on state television, after US President Donald Trump ordered an air strike on Friday that killed General Qassem Soleimani.

She also said that families of US troops in the Middle East are now “waiting for death of their children.”

