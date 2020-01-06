UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Iraqi counterpart Adil Abdul Mahdi agreed on Tuesday on the need to deescalate tensions in the region following the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Johnson spoke to Abdul Mahdi in a phone call in which he underlined the UK’s unwavering commitment to Iraq’s stability and sovereignty, according to a statement from Downing Street.

The statement echoed other leaders’ calls for deescalation following the death of Soleimani, who led Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at the hands of a US airstrike on Friday. Iran has vowed to take revenge.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said earlier on Monday that the Kingdom hopes the situation in the region does not escalate.

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 16:38 - GMT 13:38