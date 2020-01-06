The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for “movement out of Iraq,” a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops.

The head of the US military’s Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq’s joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The letter said troops would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”

A US defense official and an Iraqi defense official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.

