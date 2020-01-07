Iraq has received a letter from the US army concerning the withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister AdIl Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.



The English and Arabic language versions of the letter are not identical, so Iraq has requested clarifications, he added.



The Iraqi parliament backed a resolution requesting the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country after a US military drone killed Iran’s top military commander last Friday, igniting a regional crisis.

