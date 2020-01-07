An official US letter informing Iraq that American troops would begin pulling out was “genuine” but not intended to be sent at this time, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Monday.

“This was a mistake from McKenzie,” Milley told reporters, referring to US Central Command commander General Frank McKenzie.

“It shouldn’t have been sent,” Milley said.

A letter sent Monday to the Iraqi government from a commander in Iraq said troops would be “repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”

