A member of Iran’s Quds Force, the overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in Yemen on Friday, according to a report.

Mostafa Mohammad Mirzaei, 38, was killed on Friday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, without providing any information on where or by whom he was killed.

Prominent military commander Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday. Iran has vowed retaliation.

Mirzaei was killed in one of the countries of the “Resistance Front,” a term used by Iran to refer to its regional allies and proxies, according to the official IRIB news agency, but did not give any further details.

According to exile-run website IranWire, Mirzaei was killed in Yemen, which is why Iranian state media is refraining from providing any information about him.

A funeral procession was held for Mirzaei in the Iranian city of Shahr-e-Rey on Tuesday, Fars reported.

Iran officially denies any direct involvement in the Yemeni conflict, however its military commanders have admitted on several occasions to assisting the Houthi militia.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 20:51 - GMT 17:51